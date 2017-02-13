Black American Council Celebrates Black History Month

Written by: Tracy Hudson, Metro Editor-in-Chief

Black History Month is an annual observance in February honoring African-Americans achievements in history. It is a time to reflect and celebrate their contributions and the amazing roles they have played in the country.

Cuyahoga Community College, Black American Council (BAC), is providing events listed below on campus to support academic success:

• Minority Women’s Leadership Initiative (MWLI) – February 13th @ East ESS Room 1205, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

• Minority Women’s Leadership Initiative (MWLI) – February 14th @ Metro MTLC Reception Area, 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• BAC & Hispanic Council Joint Scholarship Workshop – February 15th @ Metro MHCS Room 231, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• BAC & Hispanic Council Joint Scholarship Workshop – February 22nd @ West Campus, GT Room 217, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• Black History Gospel Celebration – February 22nd @ Metro Campus Theatre, 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• Black History Month Panel Discussion (TBA)

For additional information on the programs and opportunities BAC provides for students throughout the semester, please contact them at 216-987-3643.