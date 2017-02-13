Student Success Week at Tri-C

By: Tammy Merritt, West Staff Writer

Tri-C Western Campus is presenting a three-day series of workshops this spring semester. The 13th-15th of February in the North Galleria unless otherwise stated; there will be all kinds of informative information, resources, and tools to help students become successful in their journey.

Monday’s workshops are from 11:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. This day is highlighted by the chance to learn about Disney’s internship program while eating walking taco’s in the North Galleria. Students can also look to gain 100 hours of work experience with Tri-C this summer. Come learn about the requirements for the Summer Internship Program starting at 2:00 p.m. in room, WSS G4B.

The workshops on Tuesday are offered from 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Students can learn how to build your resume to get the necessary attention from prospective employers at 10 a.m. in room WSS G4-B. At 11:30 a.m., students’ seeking help with their academic studies can sit in on a discussion with members of the tutoring program, and learn how to get the help and results needed when it comes to their education.

The final day of the series is on Wednesday, and workshops are open from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Students have a great opportunity to get some tips from a Tri-C graduate on how to transition to a four-year college at 11 o’clock in the North Galleria. Wanting to give back to the community? There are some great volunteer opportunities with the Greater Cleveland Volunteers at 1:00 p.m. in the North Galleria, and students’ will have that chance to explore those opportunities.

These are just a few highlights of the workshops that await your presence. Remember, these workshops are geared to help students’ in their journey to success; not to mention it is free. So take advantage of what Tri-C has to offer in helping to strengthen a better, brighter future for its’ students. Light refreshments are available on selected days and times. So come join us for our annual Student Success Week!