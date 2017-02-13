True Life: Giving Back

By: Tammy Merritt, West Staff Writer

Team JESUS is a three-year nonprofit ministry that started with a family of five. They first began their journey from the trunk of their cars in hot climates of above 85 degrees, in rain, snow, sleet, and bitter cold temperatures in downtown Cleveland. Such locations where they have served are at 2100 Lakeside- LMM Men’s Shelter, 1736 Superior -Bishop Cosgrove, and 2227 Payne- Community Women’s Shelter.

Since then, the facilities have allowed them to move indoors where they are more committed than ever to continuing to give of their services into the communities in which they serve. The family has also grown to adopt volunteers to serve, and contributors to donate food and toiletries when possible. Although Team JESUS receives some donations; most of their funding comes from their own pockets.

This nonprofit ministry goes into the inner-city communities providing and serving lunch to homeless centers and shelters. They also donate food to several senior citizen communities on the Westside when possible. Team JESUS does not only feed those in need; they also donate gently used clothing and give essential necessities of toiletries, new hats, gloves and socks to name a few. These provisions go to various Cleveland centers and shelters several times a year.

During the Christmas season, Easter, Father’s Day, and Mother’s day; Team JESUS distributes gift bags to the men, women, and children. This ministry has also come along side with other organizations to help purchase and deliver water to Flint Michigan during the water crisis. Team JESUS strives to do their best to help out where needed.

The reason for Team JESUS is simple. Jesus is love, and we are supposed to love one another as God loves us. What better place to shine His light, restore self-worth, and strengthen the wellbeing of others, than right here within the communities, in which we live? I want to be a part of change and helping to make a difference in the lives of others. I want to bridge a gap for all, have unity within all communities and across the world.

Starting Team JESUS allows us the opportunity to do that one step at a time. This experience has been a blessing and a gift. We have been given this ministry to help lift one another up by building confidence, strengthening the communities by showing the love of God, and restoring hope in one another that all lives matter.

This is a great opportunity for Tri-C students that are looking to make a difference in the lives of others by giving back to the community. All are welcome to join, serve, or donate. For more information, please contact Tammy at 216-682-5424. Check us out on our Facebook page (Unity Love).