Your Mission Vs. My Vision

Poem written by: Tammie Robinson
You say you love me how is this true
You take every opportunity to turn my sunny days blue
You are happy when I am down and out
Since you found out I enrolled in school all you do is scream and shout
You walk around screaming you’re the man of the house
Then stop squirming, whining, and running around like a little mouse
If my success threatens your status as a man
It’s over, I quit I have done all I can
My success shouldn’t come at that big of a cost
So you can walk around with your chest stuck out trying to be a boss
Are you listening, can you hear me, is this your mission
I won’t let your boy insecurities kill my life’s vision