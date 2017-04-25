Your Mission Vs. My Vision

Poem written by: Tammie Robinson

You say you love me how is this true

You take every opportunity to turn my sunny days blue

You are happy when I am down and out

Since you found out I enrolled in school all you do is scream and shout

You walk around screaming you’re the man of the house

Then stop squirming, whining, and running around like a little mouse

If my success threatens your status as a man

It’s over, I quit I have done all I can

My success shouldn’t come at that big of a cost

So you can walk around with your chest stuck out trying to be a boss

Are you listening, can you hear me, is this your mission

I won’t let your boy insecurities kill my life’s vision