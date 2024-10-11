A Night of Networking and Victory: College Fest 2024

By Isabella Cerveira

Baseball is America’s national passion. The College Fest 2024 edition aimed to create an event focused on college students; it was an opportunity for students from Cuyahoga Community College to network with each other and with sponsoring companies such as the Cleveland Talent Alliance, Guardians, Lubrizol, and Sherwin-Williams while cheering for the baseball team, the Guardians.

On September 18, 2024, the College Fest 2024 was hosted by the Cleveland Talent Alliance and Team NEO at Progressive Field. The event was mainly held on the field terrace. While waiting for the Cleveland Guardians versus Minnesota Twins game to start, college students from Cuyahoga Community College and other colleges were treated to a free buffet provided by the sponsoring companies from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The menu included hot dogs, burgers, tacos, mac & cheese, cookies, popcorn, chips, and beverages. Additionally, employees from Sherwin-Williams and Lubrizol connected with students to help them work on their career paths, get interview tips, and learn more about their companies.

According to the Cleveland Talent Alliance team, 1,000 college students attended the event. The students who participated earned a free ticket for the game; over 1,300 people applied for the tickets. The partnership among Cleveland Talent Alliance, Team NEO, and local colleges aimed to help students celebrate the start of the fall semester by cheering for the Guardians.

The Guardians played hard; by the ninth inning, the game was tied, leading to extra innings. Brayan Rocchio, a Guardians player, was the game’s superstar because he scored, securing a hard-fought victory for the home team in the final inning. “It was an amazing game. I feel happy to have the opportunity to be here and watch my team win,” said one of the spectators, Michael May.

Overall, College Fest 2024 reunited 1,000 students and successful companies to strengthen their networks and celebrate the victory of the Guardians with the community.