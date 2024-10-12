Tri-C offers first Bachelor’s degree in Smart Technology

By Christina Easter

The Fall 2024 semester is part of the first academic year in which students can earn a bachelor’s degree from Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C). The degree is a Bachelors of Applied Science in Integrated Digital Manufacturing Engineering Technology, also called “smart manufacturing.”

Tri-C worked with Rockwell Automation, Swagelok, and other Northeast Ohio corporations to structure the curriculum and get the program up and running. A major component of the program is internships which provide students the opportunity to apply the knowledge as they learn.

Students can begin interning and earning money after completion of their first semester in the program.

“The Bachelor’s of Applied Science Degree is a way to enhance productivity, quality, safety, and efficiency,” said Pam Regrut, Program Manager, Engineering who has a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and 12 years of experience as an industrial engineer.

“It’s a cross between manufacturing industries and consolidation of engineering technology, mechanical engineering technology and IT, ” Regrut said. And there is greater demand for a highly skilled workforce within the operations as robotics technology and automation technology continues to grow and advance.”

Nicholas Jarrett, Assistant Professor, Electrical Engineering says the new smart manufacturing degree is for higher level controls engineering roles where they’re going to be the master troubleshooter at a plant.

“Students are excited about the idea of IT networking, industrial computer programming, and the industrial robotic elements of the courses,” Jarrett said. At Tri-C we have a lot of small class sizes and a lot of lab exercises so students learn how to do those things.

Also, I hear a lot of students in the program say they really like the idea of getting a four year degree for the cost of a community college education.”

Ray Nejadfard, Dean Manufacturing Engineering is an instrumental member of the Tri-C faculty who worked with numerous manufacturing companies to launch the first bachelor’s degree program.

“A lot of people have left the workforce since Covid which is why automation is super important in manufacturing,” Nejadfard said. “Ohio is #3 in the country in manufacturing and close to half of the manufacturers are in Northeast Ohio. In order for them to stay, it is necessary for them to have technology and be able to compete with overseas competitors which is why they wanted this program and we support it.”

This semester has 12 students who will be members of the College’s first class to receive a bachelor’s degree. A major difference in the associates degree versus the bachelor’s degree is the number of certifications a student can earn and pay.

“The number one question I get from students is how much will I make,” Regrut said.”I tell them, the more you learn the more you earn.”

Those interested in learning more about the IDMET program can visit their homepage.