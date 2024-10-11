College Festival 2024: A Day of Networking, Baseball, and Career Tips

By Isabella Cerveira

As an international student, attending the College Festival 2024 at Progressive Field was not just a chance to enjoy America’s favorite pastime but also an incredible opportunity to network with companies and peers. It was exciting to see how colleges engage students, creating networks among each other and companies while enjoying one of the most beloved spots in the United States: a baseball stadium.

The College Festival 2024 was hosted by the Cleveland Talent Alliance and Team NEO, who generously provided 1,000 free tickets for the Guardians game. The event details were communicated by Cuyahoga Community College staff at the start of the Fall 2024 semester, and international student advisors encouraged us to register quickly for a chance to attend. Out of 1,300 students who registered, I was thrilled to be among those selected to receive a ticket.

The festival featured booths from companies like Sherwin-Williams (a global leader in paint and coatings), Lubrizol (a specialty chemicals company), and the Cleveland Guardians (our hometown baseball team). From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., students were treated to a free buffet that included popcorn, chips, hot dogs, burgers, tacos, mac and cheese, cookies, sodas, and juices. I enjoyed the food while chatting with company representatives about career paths and application processes. They offered invaluable professional tips, such as how to find hiring managers on LinkedIn and what to expect during their interviews. As a soon-to-be graduate, these insights will help increase my chances of joining the workforce.

The Cleveland Guardians versus Minnesota Twins game was equally thrilling. I spotted many fellow Cuyahoga Community College students in the crowd, all of us excited to be there. By the ninth inning, the game was tied, sending it into extra innings. The atmosphere in the stadium was electric as the crowd rallied behind our team. Brayan Rocchio, a Guardians player, ultimately scored, securing a hard-fought victory for the home team in the final inning.

In conclusion, the College Festival 2024 was a fantastic experience. It allowed students to unite, network with companies, and enjoy a fun night at the ballpark. It also provided me with practical career tips that are essential as I prepare to enter the job market. The event was a perfect blend of fun, food, and professional development—an evening I will never forget.