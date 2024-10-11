The New Now 2024 at Tri-C East Gallery

By Natalie Steponick

Have you ever taken a moment to explore the art gallery at Eastern Campus? It may often be overlooked – due to the busyness of college life. Offering a look into the glimpse of creativity and inspiration. Providing an escape from commotion, the gallery should not be unseen. Take some time to focus on the new and the now.

Currently, the East Art Gallery located in the Easten Campus Education Center has an event going on. It is called ‘NewNow 2024’, which has been going on since September 12, 2024, and will last through October 17, 2024. The Tri-C website explains, “The New Now, organized and curated by The Artists Archives of the Western Reserve, is an exhibition celebrating the exciting, contemporary work being made by artists right here, right now in Northeast Ohio.” The exhibition features 79 pieces of alluring art. It shows multi-media artwork, including some works in film and video.

On the walk to the gallery, spaces of the recent renovations for the art classrooms make the spaces flow with the gallery. Completed works by other students are being displayed within the halls. The windows through the classrooms provide a sense of new art being created at all times.

Making a habit of walking into the art gallery, there might be pieces that stand out that did not the previous time viewing it. While calming your mind and giving you something to explore every time. The East Art Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday from 10:30am – 3:30pm. Although art exhibitions are new and temporary. The gallery always displays innovative and meaningful art.