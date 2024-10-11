Tri-C East’s Student Government: Energized and Excited

By Emmanuel Harvey

On a warm September day, excited community members and scholars gather around tables of food and resource booths. Pop music blares, and employees mingle, filling the room with energy as Tri-C East’s five new student representatives are sworn into Student Government for the 2024-2025 school year. In the center, a cake is being cut, prompting one representative to exclaim, “Yes, I LOVE cake!”

This youthful enthusiasm is exactly what Tri-C East’s students sought when casting their votes. Victoria Murphy, our cake-loving Vice President, smiles brightly during her interview. She is no stranger to being a voice for students, although she admits the experience feels “definitely different” than her experience in high school as a student council leader. However, she remains undeterred, saying, “I feel like I am going to change the world!”

Brandon Anderson, another one of our representatives, views Student Government (SG) as a meaningful way to get involved in politics and prepare for a legal career. “Being the voice of the students is a great avenue for me,” he shares. Brandon plans to focus on small but impactful changes that can improve student life. “I feel like small things can go a long way, more than people realize.”

I rush to catch up with Reginald Weems as, in true student form, he is on his way from the swear-in to his next class. Reginald is excited to advocate for students, especially those who feel unheard. “I am a little older than most council members, and I have certain experiences that may be able to help somebody,” he says. He is reluctant to speak on his agenda for the year. “I need to know what is going on [with students] before I can definitively say. I do not do empty promises.”

Rebecca Mansell is a little nervous during the interview but does not let it get in the way of her excitement for this position. “Tri-C has been such a great opportunity for me, that I wanted to do something to give back to the students,” she explains. Her primary goal is ensuring students are aware of the resources available to them, as she believes many are unaware of the support systems in place.

Finally, I sit down with Kyra Hall, the new Student Body President. After serving as Vice President last year, Kyra is eager to address issues the previous team could not, such as extending cafeteria and gym hours. She and her VP share a giddiness and joy that radiates through the room, but she is still serious when discussing the impact this position has on the school. “You cannot just come in and be like, ‘I think this needs to change,’ if it is not a concern for students. I mean, that is what we are here for.” She takes this position as another opportunity for her to practice advocacy: “I am a nursing major, but [working in] student government, you are still an advocate, and as a nurse, you are a patient advocate. I love to advocate for my patients, and so I know I can bring it here.”