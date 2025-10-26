The Impact of Student Life

By Vicki Ungvarsky

While many things changed once I began attending Tri-C, an important facet remained the same – who I value most in my life. I have a role in the lives of a small, but mighty group of people. My top priority individually is my husband. As a team, our main priority is our son. My parents play a loving, integral part in our lives. I have a small circle of friends that are wonderful cheerleaders in all my pursuits. However, the ways I interact with everyone have changed.



My husband spends more time than ever one-on-one with our son to allow me time without distractions to complete schoolwork. Time alone has decreased, but we reconnect for as long and often as possible on his days off. However, he works overtime as our schedule permits, which means I can stay home full-time to fulfill my academic pursuits. When recognized for academic achievements, he drops everything and attends award ceremonies with me.



I keep the most important one-on-one rituals with our son. I always interact with him every morning before he goes to his center and ask him about his day when he returns. We sit together and communicate each night about expectations for the next day. Relaxation and quality time are important, so the three of us have game nights.



I call my parents every morning. Our son views my father as his best friend. Both he and my mother provide me with support, not just through things said, but also spending time with our son. They frequently drive him to and/or from his center; meaning, they too, create time for me to do some school or housework. The five of us vacation together in the summer to reconnect.



I spend less time with my friends. However, I send texts to them every day and see them as often as possible. They cheer me on from afar – asking me about coursework, celebrating my academic progress, and if, and when I do not do as well as hoped, they know what to say – making the day better.

Overall, student life has changed me as a person. I gained confidence in diving into the unknown and pursuing life-long interests like writing and earning a college degree. It has always been difficult to accept help, but I have come to realize I thrive when I do. The world around me is constantly changing, but how I interact with it is my choice. I choose to seek opportunities for connection and growth.