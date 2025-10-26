Battles of the Pantry

By Jane Salifu



Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-c) food pantry is growing exponentially and feeding its students amazingly. The food pantry at Tri-c is one of the favorite provisions at the college. Students have continuously raved about the pantry, especially the pantry at the Westshore campus for providing students with fresh produce including tomatoes, cucumbers, peaches, banana, milk, eggs, bread beef, chicken, beef, yogurt, and a lot more including sanitary products.



They also have onsite grown cilantro and basil that goes from planter to the fridge how cool is that. The great lady, Mrs. Lindy, who is in charge, is fully dedicated to the pantry, treats it like her kids eat from it. Constantly stocking and adjusting supplies according to the needs of the students. She also gives extra snacks when students come shopping with the Tri-c bag for extra points. Weekly excitements are added to the pantry every week such as raffle drawings where exciting prizes from Blendjet to pressure cookers and a host of more interesting gifts are worn. With 10kg week students can save money on groceries.

The Pantry is open from 9am to 4pm Mondays to Thursday where Friday is reserved for stocking up for the next week. Sometime the pantry also stocks up during the middle of the week depending on how busy the week is. All students have to do is show up with their Tri-c card and bag and a smile on their face ready to be warmly welcomed by Mrs. Lindy.