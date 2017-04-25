Student Recognition & Honors Program

By: Deniece Diggins, East Editor-in-Chief

Tri-C has always provided students tools, resources and counsel they need to not only complete each semester successfully, but also to exceed and excel in their studies. Each semester students are recognized for their academic achievements and participation in extracurricular activities in the preceding semester at the Student Recognition and Honors Program which is celebrated separately by each campus.

Diana Del Rosario, Interim Dean of Academic Affairs at Eastern campus, kicked off Eastern campus’ event by welcoming all of the participating students and their families, and congratulating all the students on achieving Dean’s List status for the fall semester. Dean’s List is not only a prestigious honor, but a testament of the hard work and dedication the students put forth in their studies by achieving a 3.5 or higher GPA in full-time status.

Holly Craider, Dean of Student Affairs at Eastern Campus, encouraged students to apply for Phi Theta Kappa, an internationally recognized honor society for students with 12 or more college credits and a 3.5 or higher GPA. Craider also spoke about the passion that she has for the students and their success; growing up in a single-parent household from a poor community, statistically the odds were against her. Through hard work and dedication, she completed her education and is now in a position to help students succeed in reaching their goals.

In addition to being recognized for academic excellence, students were also recognized for their participation in leadership certification and engagement in student organizations outside of the classroom. Melissa Swafford, Director of Student Engagement at Eastern campus, presented the awards to the student participants:

Student Athletes in All-Academic status:

Tre’Vion Beverly

Marisela Santos

Student Government:

Jayla Knight, President

Rebecca Groth, Vice President

Gary Bernard Jones, Secretary

Cherelda Bell, Senator-At-Large

Sharonda Smith, Senator-At-Large

Deniece Diggins, Senator-At-Large

Student Newspaper:

Deniece Diggins, Editor-In-Chief

Angelique Patton, Associate Editor-In-Chief

Lewis Phipps, Layout Editor

All-Ohio Academic Team:

Kouame Kouakou

Angelique Patton

Student of the Year:

Deniece Diggins

Swafford emphasized that the importance of this program is more than just recognizing students for their achievements.

“I hope that those who may just be there to be recognized on the Dean’s List will see that there are lots of opportunities to get involved in different aspects, whether it’s in a club like The Voice or Student Government, or just to participate in the leadership program,” says Swafford. “It is possible to balance academic achievement and being engaged in these other ways at the institution. I hope it inspires more people to get more involved.”